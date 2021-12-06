Princeton native Gil Hodges inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton native Gil Hodges was among the six players voted in as new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday evening.

He was inducted by the Golden Days Era Committee, which recognizes candidates who made their contributions to the game between 1950 and 1969.

Hodges, who was born in Princeton, played 18 years as a first baseman in the major leagues, winning two World Series titles with the Dodgers. As a manager, he also led the Miracle Mets team to the 1969 championship.

The eight-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner amassed 370 home runs in his career, which ranked third-most by a right-handed hitter when he retired in 1963.

He died in 1972 at 47 years old.

Welcome to Cooperstown, Gil Hodges.https://t.co/scSImliERX pic.twitter.com/o9gYRfN5Pj — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 5, 2021

