Parents of child who drowned at Princeton Aquatic Center suing city & foster parent

Princeton Aquatic Center.
Princeton Aquatic Center.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The parents of a five-year-old who drowned over the summer at a pool party at Princeton’s Aquatic Center are suing the city and the child’s foster parent.

The lawsuit claims the city failed to maintain reasonable surveillance of the pool during the party and lifeguards failed to provide emergency care.

It also states the child’s foster parent failed to maintain reasonable supervision.

The lawsuit seeks damages for medical, hospital and other expenses stemming from Kimber Hibbs’ death.

