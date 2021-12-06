Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Overnight storms left behind some damage in Greenville.

The Greenville Fire Department reported multiple trees down in the city, but officials say it has since been cleaned up.

Fire officials say multiple caution lights are out.

You are asked to treat those improperly-working caution lights as a four-way stop.

Fire officials say if you see any flooding and you’re unsure about how much water is on the roadway, turn around.

Those storms also caused some power outages in the Tri-State.

[CenterPoint Outage Map]

Right now, nearly 1,400 CenterPoint customers are without power in the area.

Kenergy is also reporting several outages.

[Kenergy Outage Map]

About 397 customers are our right now, with about 97 of them in Webster County.

We’ll keep you updated on power outages and storm damages.

