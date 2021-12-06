Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Overnight storms left behind some damage in Greenville.

The Greenville Fire Department reported multiple trees down in the city, but officials say it has since been cleaned up.

Fire officials say multiple caution lights are out.

You are asked to treat those improperly-working caution lights as a four-way stop.

Fire officials say if you see any flooding and you’re unsure about how much water is on the roadway, turn around.

Those storms also caused some power outages in the Tri-State.

[CenterPoint Outage Map]

Right now, nearly 1,400 CenterPoint customers are without power in the area.

Kenergy is also reporting several outages.

[Kenergy Outage Map]

About 397 customers are our right now, with about 97 of them in Webster County.

We’ll keep you updated on power outages and storm damages.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Alert Day
Alert Day for storms Sunday night
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the...
Daviess County deputy involved in crash on Owensboro bypass

Latest News

Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to a grant.
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to grant
Officers: 2 men arrested after shots fired incident in Henderson.
Officers: 2 men arrested after shots fired incident in Henderson
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to a grant.
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to grant
Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State
Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State