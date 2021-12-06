Officers: Evansville man arrested after shots fired incident outside Skateworld

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after a shots fired incident outside of Skateworld early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Skateworld on Fairfield Drive just before 4 a.m. Saturday after several 911 calls came in saying shots were being fired in the parking lot.

Officers say they could hear those gunshots as they were arriving.

They say as they were turning onto Fairfield Drive, a car passed them, driving at a high rate of speed.

They say some people then came up to the police cruiser to tell officers the suspect had just left in the car.

Officers turned around and caught up to the car that left the scene.

According to the affidavit, the three people in the car were detained after being pulled over.

Authorities say the victim had her car window shot out during the incident. They say a witness inside the victim’s car saw the shooter.

Officials say the witness identified a passenger of the pulled-over car, 24-year-old Jordan Outlaw, as the shooter.

Officers say they didn’t find a firearm when they removed the passengers and driver from the car. However, they say they later found a handgun when back-tracking to see if a gun was tossed from the car.

Authorities say the gun matched the shell casings found at the scene.

Outlaw is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

