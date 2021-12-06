Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Officers: 2 men arrested after shots fired incident in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say two men were arrested in a shots fired incident that happened Sunday night.

It happened around 10 on Atkinson Street.

Officers say Richard Dennis told them Isaiah Utley-Gray tried to run his uncle over with a car.

They say that’s why Dennis started firing at the car.

Police say the car had several bullet holes on the hood.

No one was hurt.

Both Dennis and Utley Gray are in the Henderson County Jail facing a wanton endangerment charge.

Officers: 2 men arrested after shots fired incident in Henderson.
Officers: 2 men arrested after shots fired incident in Henderson.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Alert Day
Alert Day for storms Sunday night
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the...
Daviess County deputy involved in crash on Owensboro bypass

Latest News

Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to a grant.
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to grant
Overnight storms leave behind damage in the Tri-State.
Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to a grant.
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to grant
Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State
Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State