Officers: 2 men arrested after shots fired incident in Henderson.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say two men were arrested in a shots fired incident that happened Sunday night.

It happened around 10 on Atkinson Street.

Officers say Richard Dennis told them Isaiah Utley-Gray tried to run his uncle over with a car.

They say that’s why Dennis started firing at the car.

Police say the car had several bullet holes on the hood.

No one was hurt.

Both Dennis and Utley Gray are in the Henderson County Jail facing a wanton endangerment charge.

