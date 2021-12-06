Newburgh pastor fired after HBO show appearance

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh pastor has been relieved of his duties after appearing on the HBO show “We’re Here”.

Reverend Craig Duke appeared on the show centered around drag performers when it came to Evansville in July.

According to a GoFundMe set up to support Duke, he was relieved of his duties at Newburgh United Methodist Church after his appearance on the show.

The GoFundMe says Craig was nominated to participate in the show by the River City Pride organization.

The site says that Craig will continue working with the church at a significantly reduced salary until no later than the end of February.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.