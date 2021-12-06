National Influenza Vaccination Week focuses on importance of flu shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week.

Indiana health officials say getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from its potentially serious complications.

According to the CDC, those with asthma, heart disease, diabetes and other chronic health conditions are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or death.

CDC officials say during recent flu seasons, nine out of 10 people who were hospitalized with the flu had at least one underlying health condition.

That’s why they say getting the annual vaccine is important for people with certain chronic health conditions.

You can find more information on how to fight the flu on CDC’s website.

