Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

National Influenza Vaccination Week focuses on importance of flu shot

(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week.

Indiana health officials say getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from its potentially serious complications.

According to the CDC, those with asthma, heart disease, diabetes and other chronic health conditions are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or death.

CDC officials say during recent flu seasons, nine out of 10 people who were hospitalized with the flu had at least one underlying health condition.

That’s why they say getting the annual vaccine is important for people with certain chronic health conditions.

You can find more information on how to fight the flu on CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Alert Day
Alert Day for storms Sunday night
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the...
Daviess County deputy involved in crash on Owensboro bypass
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Disney on Ice returning to Ford Center
Disney on Ice returning to Ford Center
Jordan Outlaw.
Officers: Evansville man arrested after shots fired incident outside Skateworld
Police Lights
Authorities searching for suspect in Warrick Co.
Maria Rocha
Police: Drunk driver damages streets driving on rim