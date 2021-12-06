Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re tracking storms across the Tri-State this morning.

With new international travel restrictions set to begin today, more and more people are testing positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Another country has reported its first case of the new variant.

A union county miner is now dead after an accident on the job. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies made a comeback over the weekend, just two weeks after the tragedy in Waukesha.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Alert Day
Alert Day for storms Sunday night
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the...
Daviess County deputy involved in crash on Owensboro bypass

Latest News

Monday Sunrise Headlines 12/6
Monday Sunrise Headlines 12/6
Evansville church hosts ceremony to honor first responders, neighbors who saved man’s life.
Evansville church hosts ceremony to honor first responders, neighbors who saved man’s life
Evansville church hosts ceremony to honor first responders, neighbors who saved man’s life
Evansville church hosts ceremony to honor first responders, neighbors who saved man’s life
Princeton native Gil Hodges inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame
Princeton native Gil Hodges inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame