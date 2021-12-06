Birthday Club
Man killed in Union Co. ATV crash

Union Co. open(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person died in an ATV crash in Union County.

It happened Saturday night.

Fire officials say it was in the 3000 block of State Route 947, but far from the road in a field across a ditch line.

That’s outside of Morganfield.

The coroner says 45-year-old Brandon Daily was killed.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

