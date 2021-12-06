Lyondellbasell Chemical Company holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new medical clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lyondellbasell Chemical Company held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.

The company announced an on-site medical clinic for employees.

Officials say it includes exams, occupation medicine and hopefully in the future offer primary care.

The Kelsey-Seybold medical clinic will bring multiple medical jobs to the area.

“With us everything is about advancing, and advancing good, and advancing medicine and advancing in every way we can,” says site manager, John Dehaven. “This site is central to all of the four sites we have here in Evansville. So, it’s a great location for all of the employees to take advantage of every opportunity that this clinic is going to give to them.”

Officials say they are working with medical providers in Houston but they will also be calling on the local medical community for their knowledge.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.