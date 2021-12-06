Jasper man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop in Jasper turned into an arrest for possession of drugs on Sunday morning.

According to the Jasper Police Department, officers pulled over a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Brandon Wilkie for ignoring a stoplight.

Police say this happened at the intersection of Fifth Street and U.S. Route 231 at around 7 a.m.

Once officers pulled the driver over, police say they discovered Wilkie’s license was expired, and suspected to be in possession of drugs.

JPD officials say K9 units were able to confirm the presence of marijuana and prescription drugs in the car, resulting in Wilkie’s arrest.

He was taken to the Dubois County Jail.

Wilkie is facing charges of driving with a suspended license, obstruction of justice, as well as drug possession.

