Health officials urge immunizations during National Influenza Vaccination Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have waited to get your annual flu shot, experts say this is the time to roll up your sleeve.

That’s because National Influenza Vaccination Week starts December 5.

It is an annual effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to remind people to get a flu shot before the holiday season and the new year.

Officials with CVS Health say that’s when flu season typically peaks - around the holidays and into the new year.

Local doctors echo that, saying flu season in the Evansville area usually spikes between January and March.

Michelle Del Busto is a registered pharmacist with CVS Health.

”It does take 10 to 14 days to build up immunity once you get the vaccine,” says Del Busto. “So you have plenty of time for that still. In the state of Indiana, especially, we have not had any big surge of any flu right now, so we really aren’t in the middle of flu season yet.”

Just like last year, health officials say the flu virus will be spreading alongside the coronavirus, which they say makes getting a flu shot even more important.

“If you get the flu and you get COVID on top of it,” says Del Busto, “your sickness is going to be even worse, and you will probably have more complications associated with it.”

Del Busto says people can get a flu shot and coronavirus vaccine at the same time.

She says anyone six months and older should be getting a flu shot.

Del Busto says anyone three years and older can get the flu shot at any CVS Pharmacy by appointment or by walking in.

Minute Clinic locations offer flu shots to people 18 months and older. Del Busto says children younger than that should get a vaccine from a pediatrician.

