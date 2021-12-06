Gov. Holcomb: Indiana’s public health emergency extended to 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the Covid-19 pandemic is not as much of a road block to economic development as it was this time last year, but it is still a serious threat.

The Governor says that Indiana’s public health emergency will be extended into 2022.

“This has turned into a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We’ve got to continue to practice what I preach all the time and that is getting vaccinated, whether it’s 5 to 11 or older, the state of Indiana has the supply it needs,” says Holcomb.

While Holcomb promotes vaccination, he has not supported the federal vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees.

He believes the mandate is unconstitutional.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.