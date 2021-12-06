Evansville welcoming new medical clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is welcoming a new medical clinic with a ribbon-cutting Monday.

Kelsey-Seybold Medical Clinic is hosting the ribbon-cutting at 1700 Lynch Road at 11 a.m.

The new clinic will provide convenient access to LyondellBasell employees.

The Kelsey-Seybold Medical Clinic can help identify illnesses early, help employers manage health care spending and treat injuries.

