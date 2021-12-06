Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville welcoming new medical clinic

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is welcoming a new medical clinic with a ribbon-cutting Monday.

Kelsey-Seybold Medical Clinic is hosting the ribbon-cutting at 1700 Lynch Road at 11 a.m.

The new clinic will provide convenient access to LyondellBasell employees.

The Kelsey-Seybold Medical Clinic can help identify illnesses early, help employers manage health care spending and treat injuries.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Alert Day
Alert Day for storms Sunday night
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the...
Daviess County deputy involved in crash on Owensboro bypass

Latest News

Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to a grant.
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to grant
Officers: 2 men arrested after shots fired incident in Henderson.
Officers: 2 men arrested after shots fired incident in Henderson
Overnight storms leave behind damage in the Tri-State.
Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to a grant.
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to grant
Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State
Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State