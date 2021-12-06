Evansville church hosts ceremony to honor first responders, neighbors who saved man’s life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department honored the life-saving efforts of first responders and community members this weekend at a recognition ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Eagle’s View Church in Evansville on Sunday evening.

A Perry Township man is still alive because of the help of several different agencies and people who passed by when he fell unconscious mowing his lawn in October.

The ceremony is an annual event to honor the fire department’s achievements, but this year there were guests of honor. Special awards were given to the neighbors, first responders and people who decided to stop and help save the man’s life.

Organizers also hope this inspires people to get CPR training.

