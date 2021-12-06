Birthday Club
Disney on Ice returning to Ford Center(Feld Entertainment)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party is coming to the Ford Center in Evansville from March 31- April 3, 2022.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday, December 7.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on December 14.

Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Mickey Mouse and pals will follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic.

Other characters will include Miguel from Disney●Pixar’s Coco, Elsa from Frozen, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie from Toy Story, Moana, Aladdin, and the Little Mermaid.

Here are show times:

Thursday, March 31 - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 1 - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 - 11:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 - 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.

