Demo underway on Red Cardinal Inn in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Madisonville, demolition has started on the Red Cardinal Inn off Highway 41.

City officials say the building deteriorated to the point where its condition was considered an immediate danger.

People living on the property have been relocated.

“Right now, we don’t have any plans for it. The focus here was to make sure that we could get it torn down, cleaned up, and make it safe for the community and the residents nearby. That’s step number one. Once we can get it cleaned up, then we’ll look at the processes for moving forward to see what options we have for the property,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton.

The mayor says the estimated cost for the demolition is about $50,000.

The city hopes to have the property cleaned up in about two weeks

