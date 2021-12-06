Birthday Club
Daviess Co. students receiving Chromebooks thanks to grant

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More Chromebooks are heading out to Daviess County students this week.

This is because of a nearly $2 million grant that allows the district to upgrade its technology, and make sure all students K-12th grade get one.

Officials say this is a goal they’ve been working toward for several years.

Those will be handed out at Meadow Lands Elementary starting at 11 Wednesday morning.

East View Elementary School is up on Thursday and Friday.

Tamarack Elementary School is set for next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

