Construction set for section of Upper Mt. Vernon Road

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big traffic alert is set to start Monday on the west side of Evansville.

Upper Mt. Vernon Road will be closed from Red Bank Road to North Craig Avenue.

This is part of the ongoing work that crews with the Evansville Water and Sewer are doing.

A new water line will be going there.

It’ll be closed for about three months, but crews say it will be back open to two-way traffic at the end of each day.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Overnight storms leave behind damage in the Tri-State.
Overnight storms leave many without power in the Tri-State
