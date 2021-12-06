Cold with a slight chance of snowflakes Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a stormy night, the clouds and rain moved out early this morning. Despite plenty of sunshine, a cold wind from the northwest kept our temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s all day.

The winds will die down as we head into the night, but our temperatures will slowly fall through the 30s this evening, then through the 20s overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid 20s by Tuesday morning.

Some clouds will also roll in overnight, and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. With that cold air still parked over the Tri-State and very little sunshine, our temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday afternoon before falling back into the mid 20s that night.

There is a slight chance we may see a few flurries or some light rain/snow mix Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours. Some minor accumulations of less than a quarter-inch (a dusting) may be possible, mainly north of I-64, and primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces. Some slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, but widespread travel issues are not expected.

Our wind direction will begin to change on Wednesday, ushering in some warmer air from the southwest. Our temperatures will climb about 10° higher each day through the second half of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday.

However, Thursday will also be partly cloudy with a few showers possible during the second half of the day. Scattered rain chances will linger throughout Friday, then rain is likely Friday night through Saturday morning as a cold front passes through the Tri-State.

As that rain gradually tapers off Saturday afternoon and evening, colder air will once again take over. We will probably reach a high in the upper 50s early Saturday morning, and our temperatures will slowly fall back through the 50s and 40s throughout the day, bottoming out in the low 30s by the end of Saturday night.

Our skies will turn mostly sunny again by the start of next week with more seasonable high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday and Monday.

