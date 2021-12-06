Carlos Santana coming to Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana will hit the road with his band across North America in Spring 2022 for the Blessings and Miracles tour.

One of his 15 stops will be in Evansville at the Ford Center on April 13.

Santana will perform songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural. The band (which features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also perform songs from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release.

Tickets for the Evansville show will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 17 at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

