Affidavit: Man arrested on battery charge after firing gun in Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville man is charged with battery with a deadly weapon after an incident early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of S. Norman Avenue after they received a call about a person with a gun.

The victim told officers that he had been sleeping in bed with his girlfriend. He told them he was awoken by a man who hit him in the head with a pistol.

According to police, the suspect told the victim to leave and pointed the gun at him.

The victim told officers the suspect then fired shots right next to where he was standing.

Authorities say the victim left the house and called 911.

Officers found the other victim still at the home, but the suspect had already left.

However, police got a description of the suspect’s car and information about where he was possibly headed.

Police found the car and pulled over 33-year-old Evan Hodge.

Officers say they found a gun in the car’s center console.

During an interview, officials say Hodge admitted to firing his gun in the home.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.