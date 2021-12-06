Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

2nd Language to close patisserie retail operation

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2nd Language in Evansville announced they will be closing their patisserie retail operation later this month.

Officials with the restaurant say the last day for their patisserie operation will be Saturday, December 18.

They say it will only be open on Saturday, December 11 as well as the 18th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Patisserie will continue making all desserts and Japanese milk for the Ramen Kitchen.

Officials say they will look into having patisserie pop ups for special offerings in the future.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Alert Day
Alert Day for storms Sunday night
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the...
Daviess County deputy involved in crash on Owensboro bypass
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Santana coming to Ford Center
Carlos Santana coming to Ford Center
Overnight storms left many without power in the Tri-State.
Overnight storms left many without power in the Tri-State
Construction set for section of Upper Mt. Vernon Road
Disney on Ice returning to Ford Center
Disney on Ice returning to Ford Center