2nd Language to close patisserie retail operation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2nd Language in Evansville announced they will be closing their patisserie retail operation later this month.

Officials with the restaurant say the last day for their patisserie operation will be Saturday, December 18.

They say it will only be open on Saturday, December 11 as well as the 18th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Patisserie will continue making all desserts and Japanese milk for the Ramen Kitchen.

Officials say they will look into having patisserie pop ups for special offerings in the future.

