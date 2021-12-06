163 new COVID cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.; 2 new area deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,659 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,118,335 cases and 17,117 deaths.

The state map shows one new death Monday in both Vanderburgh and Dubois Counties.

It shows 163 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 28 new cases in Warrick County, 29 new cases in Gibson County, 25 new cases in Posey County, 21 new cases in Dubois County, 20 new cases in Perry County, 15 new cases in Spencer County, and 14 new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 34,714 cases, 497 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,835 cases, 140 deaths

Warrick Co. - 12,210 cases, 190 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,905 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,100 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,102 cases, 118 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,622 cases, 47 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,486 cases, 44 deaths

