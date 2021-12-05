Princeton community rejoices for Christmas parade following last year’s cancellation

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Christmas tradition made its way back to Princeton this weekend after COVID-19 kept it from happening in 2020.

Saturday was the city’s annual Christmas parade, and organizers say the community was especially eager for it after last year’s cancellation.

Crowds gathered early for the first lighting of the courthouse lights and Christmas parade in two years. Organizers say they had an outpouring of sponsors this year, which they think shows how much the community wanted the tradition back.

“Last year, we were really disappointed, as the entire community I think was disappointed, that we weren’t able to have our parade,” Eric Heidenreich with the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau said. “It’s just kind of an annual tradition. The lighting of the courthouse lights, you know the lights on the courthouse, people look for those every Christmas, it’s just a real tradition here in this community.”

Organizers say each year, they have a theme for the event to make it easier for people to plan entries in the parade. In dedication to those who work to keep the community safe during the pandemic, this year’s theme was “an essential Christmas” to honor essential workers.

