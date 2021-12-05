ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested a woman on Friday night after state troopers say she was driving 90 miles an hour on State Road 57.
ISP officials say when troopers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver continued at a high speed.
It was at the point when state police say she drove off the road and crashed into a tree about one mile south of State Road 64.
State troopers arrested 21-year-old Johanna Dersche of Oakland City.
Officials say they searched her vehicle and found a small amount of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
She was booked into the Gibson County Jail.
