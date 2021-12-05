Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville family displaced after apartment fire

(Pexels)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were called to a fire at Fulton Square Apartments late Saturday night.

Evansville Fire Department officials say at around 11:00 p.m. a mother and her three children were woken up to the sound of their smoke detectors.

EFD says the mother initially tried putting out the fire that was behind a dresser, but was unsuccessful.

According to a release, she then grabbed her children, left the apartment and called 911.

Officials say upon entering the bedroom, black smoke and flames were visible under the dresser.

EFD firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 10 minutes.

Investigators have ruled this as an accidental fire.

There were no injuries reported and the family has been displaced.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoe Carnival purchases family-owned retailer to acquire 21 locations in 5 states
Shoe Carnival purchases family-owned retailer to acquire 21 locations in 5 states
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
Trumann Walsh
Evansville man facing rape charge
A staple of Main Street is going through changes as ownership changes after almost four decades.
New Harmony woman sells restaurant after 39 years
Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase

Latest News

The city of Princeton held its annual Christmas parade on Saturday after the event was...
Princeton community rejoices for Christmas parade following last year’s cancellation
Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Princeton community rejoices for Christmas parade following last year’s cancellation
Princeton community rejoices for Christmas parade following last year’s cancellation
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase