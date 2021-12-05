Evansville family displaced after apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were called to a fire at Fulton Square Apartments late Saturday night.

Evansville Fire Department officials say at around 11:00 p.m. a mother and her three children were woken up to the sound of their smoke detectors.

EFD says the mother initially tried putting out the fire that was behind a dresser, but was unsuccessful.

According to a release, she then grabbed her children, left the apartment and called 911.

Officials say upon entering the bedroom, black smoke and flames were visible under the dresser.

EFD firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 10 minutes.

Investigators have ruled this as an accidental fire.

There were no injuries reported and the family has been displaced.

