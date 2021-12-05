Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Daviess County deputy involved in crash on Owensboro bypass

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the...
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the Owensboro bypass on Saturday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the Owensboro bypass on Saturday night.

The crash happened between Frederica Street and Carter Road in Owensboro.

Officials say they received a tip that a car was traveling the wrong way on the bypass.

At that point, officials say a deputy attempted to cross traffic and slow down or stop the vehicle.

As they attempted to cross, officials say the deputy collided with another car.

The sheriff’s office confirms the deputy and the woman driving the other car were taken to Owensboro Health, but both have since been released.

The original car driving the wrong way was pushed into the median and eventually stopped.

Deputies say that Kentucky State Police took over this investigation and deemed the driver was suffering from a medical condition.

No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoe Carnival purchases family-owned retailer to acquire 21 locations in 5 states
Shoe Carnival purchases family-owned retailer to acquire 21 locations in 5 states
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
Trumann Walsh
Evansville man facing rape charge
A staple of Main Street is going through changes as ownership changes after almost four decades.
New Harmony woman sells restaurant after 39 years
Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase

Latest News

Evansville family displaced after apartment fire
The city of Princeton held its annual Christmas parade on Saturday after the event was...
Princeton community rejoices for Christmas parade following last year’s cancellation
Johanna Dersche.
ISP: Driver arrested after crashing into tree during high-speed chase
Princeton community rejoices for Christmas parade following last year’s cancellation
Princeton community rejoices for Christmas parade following last year’s cancellation