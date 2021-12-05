Daviess County deputy involved in crash on Owensboro bypass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was involved in a car wreck on the Owensboro bypass on Saturday night.

The crash happened between Frederica Street and Carter Road in Owensboro.

Officials say they received a tip that a car was traveling the wrong way on the bypass.

At that point, officials say a deputy attempted to cross traffic and slow down or stop the vehicle.

As they attempted to cross, officials say the deputy collided with another car.

The sheriff’s office confirms the deputy and the woman driving the other car were taken to Owensboro Health, but both have since been released.

The original car driving the wrong way was pushed into the median and eventually stopped.

Deputies say that Kentucky State Police took over this investigation and deemed the driver was suffering from a medical condition.

No arrests were made.

