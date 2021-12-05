Alert for overnight storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for the possibility of a few strong to severe storms tonight. We have already seen scattered showers and even some pockets of heavy rain throughout the day today, but the bulk of that rain has since pushed off to the east. It looks like any rain we see this evening will be fairly light and spotty, but then our rain chances really ramp up as we head into the overnight hours, mainly after 9 or 10 PM.

Most of the Tri-State along and south of the Ohio River, including all of western Kentucky, is included in a Slight Risk of severe weather tonight, which is a two out of five on the risk scale. Most of our southwest Indiana and southeast Illinois counties are included in a Marginal Risk, which is a level one out of five. That means a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the Tri-State, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The primary concern is that these storms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts as well as heavy rain, which could cause localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas. We also cannot completely rule out the possibility of a tornado, but our risk is low.

Most of the northwest half of the Tri-State will probably pick up 0.5 to 1″ of rain from this system, but those to the southeast will probably get 1 to 1.5″ of rain with some isolated totals around 2″ possible.

Our thunderstorm chances will taper off by about 3 or 4 AM, but a few showers will linger into early Monday morning, mainly in western Kentucky. The entire Tri-State will be dry about 8 AM, and the clouds will quickly clear as well, leaving the rest of Monday mostly sunny.

However, the cold front bringing us those overnight storms will also have a major impact on our temperatures. A warm wind from the southwest will keep our temperatures mild overnight, slowly falling through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s later tonight as the storms roll through our region. As the rain moves out, our wind direction will change, and colder air will blow in from the northwest. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will spend most of Monday in the upper 30s to low 40s!

Tuesday will be even colder, starting with morning lows in the low 20s, and only climbing into the mid 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon. We may get a few flurries or some light rain/snow mix Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours as a warm front moves through our region, but we are not expecting any snow accumulation at this time.

That warm front will usher in a warm-up for the second half of the week. We will top out in the mid 40s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies, then we will climb into the mid to upper 50s Thursday and mid 60s Friday. However, Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain as another weather system approaches our region. That system will bring us rain and a cool down next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.