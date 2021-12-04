Shoe Carnival purchases family-owned retailer to acquire 21 locations in 5 states
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville-based Shoe Carnival announced the acquisition of another retailer on Friday.
Shoe Carnival officials say for the first time in the 43-year history of the brand, the retail store is growing through acquisition after reaching an agreement to purchase Shoe Station, which is a family-owned shoe retailer based out of Mobile, Alabama.
Brand officials say the two parties completed the $67 million cash deal on Thursday.
According to a press release, Shoe Carnival will own and operate 21 new locations that spread across five states in the Southeast.
