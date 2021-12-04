River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - River View Coal officials say a miner was fatally injured in an accident around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to a release, that miner was identified as 48-year-old Lester Daugherty of Sturgis, Kentucky.

Officials say Daugherty and another miner were doing maintenance work underground at River View Mine.

They say unexpected movement of the equipment being used caused fatal injuries to Daugherty.

This is an ongoing investigation.

