Fire crews respond to garage fire in Daviess Co.

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Several agencies were sent in response to a structure fire in Daviess County on Saturday.

According to the Masonville Fire Department, fire crews responded to assist the Utica Fire Department with a working structure fire on the 100 block of Highway 140 East in Utica at around 11:14 a.m.

Fire crews say a garage was heavily engulfed with flames, while a nearby home was partially exposed to the fire as well.

Officials say firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and prevent any further damage to the neighboring home.

Masonville fire crews were on scene for about one hour, and nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Daviess County Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.

