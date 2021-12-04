Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Fire crews respond to garage fire in Daviess Co.

Several agencies were sent in response to a structure fire along Highway 140 East in on...
Several agencies were sent in response to a structure fire along Highway 140 East in on Saturday.(Source: Masonville Fire Department)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Several agencies were sent in response to a structure fire in Daviess County on Saturday.

According to the Masonville Fire Department, fire crews responded to assist the Utica Fire Department with a working structure fire on the 100 block of Highway 140 East in Utica at around 11:14 a.m.

Fire crews say a garage was heavily engulfed with flames, while a nearby home was partially exposed to the fire as well.

Officials say firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and prevent any further damage to the neighboring home.

Masonville fire crews were on scene for about one hour, and nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Daviess County Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA holds news conference on drug arrests
DEA provides updates on recent drug roundup
Trumann Walsh
Evansville man facing rape charge
Krystaphor Powers
Affidavit: Church youth leader charged with sexual misconduct
Motorcycle crash on SB 41
Motorcycle driver hurt in Henderson crash
Generic image of marijuana (Source: Wiki Commons)
Police: 110lbs of pot, other drugs, guns found at Hopkins Co. properties

Latest News

River View Coal officials: Miner fatally injured in accident Saturday morning
Dispatch confirms Morgan at Burkhardt back open after accident
Green River District reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday
Green River District reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday
Shoe Carnival purchases family-owned retailer to acquire 21 locations in 5 states
Shoe Carnival purchases family-owned retailer to acquire 21 locations in 5 states