‘Energy on Ice’ skating rink opens along Owensboro riverfront

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - To usher in the Christmas season, an ice rink was set up this week outside the Owensboro Convention Center. However, venue officials say this isn’t a traditional ice rink.

The rink, which is called Energy on Ice, is a synthetic rink with a hard plastic surface, instead of real ice.

Convention center officials are hoping people of all ages will come out and enjoy the fun, along with some hot chocolate.

“What it does is give us the ability to use it in weather like today where it’s 60 degrees and it doesn’t really matter as far as weather affecting it,” Laura Alexander, general manager of the Owensboro Convention Center said. “We were gonna do it last year, but obviously with the pandemic, we couldn’t pull it off. A lot of people in the community wanted to bring back a winter type of event, so that’s how this came about and we’re just happy to be the ones to partner with it.”

The ice rink will be open on weekends until December 20, and then it will be open all day until just after New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

