Daviess County QB Joe Humphreys commits to Miami (OH)

Daviess County senior quarterback Joe Humphreys announced his commitment to play college...
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One of the best high school football prospects in the Tri-State has made his college decision.

On Friday, Daviess County quarterback Joe Humphreys publicly announced his commitment to play football at Miami (Ohio) next fall.

The senior signal-caller chose the RedHawks over Temple and New Mexico, among other offers.

Humphreys showcased an impressive display in his final season with the Panthers, throwing for 3,940 yards and 48 touchdowns with only nine interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback was also a force to be reckoned with on the ground, rushing for 601 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He is ranked as the No. 8 recruit in Kentucky for the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

