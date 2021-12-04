Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Alert Day for storms Sunday night

Alert Day
Alert Day(wfie)
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain and temperatures changes are on the way as we head into next week, and I have added an Alert Day for the possibility of a few strong storms Sunday night.

Today was mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°. That is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year!

Our temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to around 40° by the end of the night. We will also see increasing clouds late tonight as a warm front approaches our region.

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day Sunday, although we may get a few peeks of sunshine. As that warm front moves through the Tri-State, our winds will increase, coming from the south-southeast at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph. That warm breeze will push our temperatures into the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon!

We may get a few scattered showers as that warm front pushes through our region Sunday, mainly after 2PM. However, our best chance of rain will be when the adjacent cold front swings through Sunday night. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible, mainly after 11PM.

We are on Alert Sunday night as the entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong or severe storm capable of producing heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The greatest risk of heavy rain and severe storms will stay south-southwest of the Tri-State.

Some of that rain may carry over into Monday morning, mainly in western Kentucky, but our skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Monday will be breezy, but this time it will be a chilly wind from the northwest at around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 22 mph. As a result, our temperatures will probably be in the upper 30s to low 40s for most of the day. That is a 24-hour change of more than 20°!

That chilly air will hang around through Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance of a few sprinkles or flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but many of us will stay dry.

Another low pressure system along with its adjacent warm and cold fronts will move through the Tri-State at the end of the week, bringing us more rain chances and temperature changes.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA holds news conference on drug arrests
DEA provides updates on recent drug roundup
Trumann Walsh
Evansville man facing rape charge
Krystaphor Powers
Affidavit: Church youth leader charged with sexual misconduct
Motorcycle crash on SB 41
Motorcycle driver hurt in Henderson crash
Generic image of marijuana (Source: Wiki Commons)
Police: 110lbs of pot, other drugs, guns found at Hopkins Co. properties

Latest News

12/3 2pm 14 First Alert forecast
Cooler Saturday, showers Sunday
14 First Alert 12/3 at 10pm
14 First Alert 12/3 at 10pm
14 First Alert 12/3 at 4pm
14 First Alert 12/3 at 4pm
14 News Now
Winter Weather Outlook: Jeff Lyons breaks down forecast for winter months