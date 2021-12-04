Alert Day for storms Sunday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain and temperatures changes are on the way as we head into next week, and I have added an Alert Day for the possibility of a few strong storms Sunday night.

Today was mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°. That is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year!

Our temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to around 40° by the end of the night. We will also see increasing clouds late tonight as a warm front approaches our region.

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day Sunday, although we may get a few peeks of sunshine. As that warm front moves through the Tri-State, our winds will increase, coming from the south-southeast at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph. That warm breeze will push our temperatures into the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon!

We may get a few scattered showers as that warm front pushes through our region Sunday, mainly after 2PM. However, our best chance of rain will be when the adjacent cold front swings through Sunday night. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible, mainly after 11PM.

We are on Alert Sunday night as the entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong or severe storm capable of producing heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The greatest risk of heavy rain and severe storms will stay south-southwest of the Tri-State.

Some of that rain may carry over into Monday morning, mainly in western Kentucky, but our skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Monday will be breezy, but this time it will be a chilly wind from the northwest at around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 22 mph. As a result, our temperatures will probably be in the upper 30s to low 40s for most of the day. That is a 24-hour change of more than 20°!

That chilly air will hang around through Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance of a few sprinkles or flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but many of us will stay dry.

Another low pressure system along with its adjacent warm and cold fronts will move through the Tri-State at the end of the week, bringing us more rain chances and temperature changes.

