Weird Al stopping in Evansville in May

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Weird Al Yankovic will be making a stop at the Victory Theatre May 25 on his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”.

Tickets go on sale next Friday December 10 at 10 a.m.

This is one of 133 shows of the tour.

Weird Al says he will deliver a different set each night, with no two shows the same.

