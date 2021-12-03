Weird Al stopping in Evansville in May
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Weird Al Yankovic will be making a stop at the Victory Theatre May 25 on his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”.
Tickets go on sale next Friday December 10 at 10 a.m.
This is one of 133 shows of the tour.
Weird Al says he will deliver a different set each night, with no two shows the same.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.