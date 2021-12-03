Watch Live: DEA providing updates on recent drug roundup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DEA officials are holding a news conference Friday.

Watch it live here at 10 a.m.

We’re expected to learn more about that big drug bust we told you about Tuesday.

[DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville]

Officials say they’ve made more than a dozen arrests over the past few weeks, and they say 11 targets were caught in Tuesday’s roundup.

The suspects are accused of dealing meth and fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.