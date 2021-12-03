Birthday Club
Watch Live: DEA providing updates on recent drug roundup

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DEA officials are holding a news conference Friday.

Watch it live here at 10 a.m.

We’re expected to learn more about that big drug bust we told you about Tuesday.

Officials say they’ve made more than a dozen arrests over the past few weeks, and they say 11 targets were caught in Tuesday’s roundup.

The suspects are accused of dealing meth and fentanyl.

