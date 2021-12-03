Motorcycle driver hurt in Henderson crash

HENDERSON Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 41.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. Friday in the area in front of Ellis Park.

Deputies say a driver pulled out of a gas station and hit a motorcycle going that was heading south.

They say the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

His motorcycle appears to be destroyed.

Here’s a view of the area from our Skyvision HD camera.

