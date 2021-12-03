Motorcycle driver hurt in Henderson crash
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 41.
It happened around 12:35 p.m. Friday in the area in front of Ellis Park.
Deputies say a driver pulled out of a gas station and hit a motorcycle going that was heading south.
They say the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury.
His motorcycle appears to be destroyed.
Here’s a view of the area from our Skyvision HD camera.
