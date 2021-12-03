Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Motorcycle driver hurt in Henderson crash

Motorcycle crash on SB 41
Motorcycle crash on SB 41(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 41.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. Friday in the area in front of Ellis Park.

Deputies say a driver pulled out of a gas station and hit a motorcycle going that was heading south.

They say the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

His motorcycle appears to be destroyed.

Here’s a view of the area from our Skyvision HD camera.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted C. Ziemer
Police: Drunk driver passes out at intersection
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes semi to drive into ditch, knocking down stoplights on US 41
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi
Chase ends in crash at Highway 41 and St. George
Chase ends in crash near Highway 41 and St. George Rd.
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School

Latest News

Newburgh Winterlights
Newburgh’s Winterlights starts this weekend
Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.
Fantasy of Lights vandalized 3 nights in a row
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Green River District reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday
DEA gives update on recent drug arrests
Full news conference: DEA gives update on recent drug arrests