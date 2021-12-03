Birthday Club
Thieves use stun gun on security guard, smash their way into store

By Samie Solina and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Surveillence video caught a group of thieves using a stun gun on security guard, smashing their way into a store in Hawaii and taking off with thousands of dollars worth of bikes.

The crime happened within six minutes, KHNL reported.

The security footage shows the first thief walk up to the stop and puts a blow torch to the door. A few minutes later, a security guard walks up to investigate.

The thieves use what appears to be a stun gun on the guard. He runs away and calls the police.

The group then smashes the back of a truck into the front of the store and takes off with four bikes.

“They knew exactly what they were after,” store owner Alan Rice said. “It’s not a good situation for anyone.”

Rice also said the security guard is doing fine, but the store is still a mess.

“It’s kind of like being the Grinch. They’re not going to have those presents under the tree. It’s a horrible feeling all the way around,” he said.

Rice said his small business is narrowly surviving and a hit like this is a tough one to bear.

He said could use the public’s help in identifying the thieves.

The black truck involved has special rims, a hibiscus pattern on the side and the word “aloha.”

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

