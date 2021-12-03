Spring in December

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the upper 60s. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop to 40-degrees.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler as high temps sink into the mid-50s. Saturday night, becoming mostly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Sunday, becoming cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms developing during the afternoon though early Monday. High temps in the lower 60s with rainfall 1/2 to 1-inch.

