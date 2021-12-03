Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Salvation Army collecting Toys for Tots

Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas is right around the corner and the Salvation Army is ready to help local families.

They are collecting toys at places like the west side Walmart in Evansville.

You’ll find collection boxes to drop off new, unwrapped toys all over town.

Click here to see all 140 locations.

That’s because the Salvation Army Toy Town has expanded.

This year, they got the license for Toy for Tots, which means more boxes and more families getting help.

The toys will be going to children from one month to 17 years old.

Since Salvation Army is doing Toys for Tots, seven different organizations, including Salvation Army, will be receiving these toys for 3,000 children.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted C. Ziemer
Police: Drunk driver passes out at intersection
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes semi to drive into ditch, knocking down stoplights on US 41
Chase ends in crash at Highway 41 and St. George
Chase ends in crash near Highway 41 and St. George Rd.
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School

Latest News

Large field fire put out near Henderson river bottoms
Large field fire put out near Henderson river bottoms
Large field fire put out near Henderson river bottoms
Large field fire put out near Henderson river bottoms
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
12/3 Sunrise Headlines