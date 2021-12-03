Salvation Army collecting Toys for Tots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas is right around the corner and the Salvation Army is ready to help local families.

They are collecting toys at places like the west side Walmart in Evansville.

You’ll find collection boxes to drop off new, unwrapped toys all over town.

Click here to see all 140 locations.

That’s because the Salvation Army Toy Town has expanded.

This year, they got the license for Toy for Tots, which means more boxes and more families getting help.

The toys will be going to children from one month to 17 years old.

Since Salvation Army is doing Toys for Tots, seven different organizations, including Salvation Army, will be receiving these toys for 3,000 children.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.