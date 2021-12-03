Birthday Club
Police: 110lbs of pot, other drugs, guns found at Hopkins Co. properties

Generic image of marijuana (Source: Wiki Commons)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police/Hopkins County Vice/ Narcotics Unit detectives say they’ve been investigating a large scale drug trafficking operation since 2018.

They say several locations and several suspects have been identified.

Police say Thursday, they went to 613 and 619 Harp Avenue and 117 New Arnold Street in Earlington and found 110 pounds of marijuana, two ounces of mushrooms, one ounce of meth, half an ounce of cocaine, various controlled substances, and five guns.

Police say this is still an active investigation and several arrests are expected.

