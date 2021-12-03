Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student’s arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn’t snitch on him.

The teen’s mother says he meant it as a joke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted C. Ziemer
Police: Drunk driver passes out at intersection
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes semi to drive into ditch, knocking down stoplights on US 41
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi
Chase ends in crash at Highway 41 and St. George
Chase ends in crash near Highway 41 and St. George Rd.
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School

Latest News

Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen's church
Junior ROTC instructor Cardelle Anthony Hopkins said little was done after he discovered social...
Cadets' racist attacks push out JROTC instructor
Christmas
Christmas event planned in Madisonville