Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Newburgh’s Winterlights starts this weekend

Newburgh Winterlights
Newburgh Winterlights(Historic Newburgh)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The second annual Newburgh Winterlights event starts Friday night.

Newburgh Winterlights will run nightly December 3-12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $5 per person, and children 3 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth at the event with cash or card.

There are thousands of lights along the Rivertown Trail from the Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and out onto the overlook.

Officials say there are more than twice lights than in 2020.

They say Newburgh’s very own Grinch will be there this Friday and Saturday for photos and fun.

Local food trucks will be at the event nightly.

Parking is available at St. John’s Church located at 625 Frame Rd in Newburgh.

The event entrance is located across the road from the parking area.

Police officers will be on duty to allow safe crossing.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted C. Ziemer
Police: Drunk driver passes out at intersection
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes semi to drive into ditch, knocking down stoplights on US 41
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi
Chase ends in crash at Highway 41 and St. George
Chase ends in crash near Highway 41 and St. George Rd.
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School

Latest News

Motorcycle crash on SB 41
Motorcycle driver hurt in Henderson crash
Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.
Fantasy of Lights vandalized 3 nights in a row
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Green River District reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday
DEA gives update on recent drug arrests
Full news conference: DEA gives update on recent drug arrests