Newburgh’s Winterlights starts this weekend

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The second annual Newburgh Winterlights event starts Friday night.

Newburgh Winterlights will run nightly December 3-12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $5 per person, and children 3 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth at the event with cash or card.

There are thousands of lights along the Rivertown Trail from the Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and out onto the overlook.

Officials say there are more than twice lights than in 2020.

They say Newburgh’s very own Grinch will be there this Friday and Saturday for photos and fun.

Local food trucks will be at the event nightly.

Parking is available at St. John’s Church located at 625 Frame Rd in Newburgh.

The event entrance is located across the road from the parking area.

Police officers will be on duty to allow safe crossing.

