New apartments potentially coming to Evansville’s north side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new 100-unit apartment neighborhood is currently in the works for the city’s north side.

Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods, an Ohio-based company, presented its proposal to the Area Plan Commission (APC) in Evansville on Thursday.

The proposed neighborhood would be located on a nearly 30-acre lot at the intersection of North Green River Road and Heckel Road.

In November, the company submitted a rezoning request to the city.

The APC heard the proposal and unanimously approved the request on Thursday.

The motion will now be sent to the office of the Vanderburgh County Commissioners with a recommendation for approval.

The proposed neighborhood would consist of roughly 1,200 square feet, single-story homes.

These homes would include a two-car garage, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The apartments would also include washer and dryer hook-ups.

Redwood has built apartment neighborhoods in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

This proposed neighborhood would be their first in Evansville.

