Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New apartments potentially coming to Evansville’s north side

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new 100-unit apartment neighborhood is currently in the works for the city’s north side.

Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods, an Ohio-based company, presented its proposal to the Area Plan Commission (APC) in Evansville on Thursday.

The proposed neighborhood would be located on a nearly 30-acre lot at the intersection of North Green River Road and Heckel Road.

In November, the company submitted a rezoning request to the city.

The APC heard the proposal and unanimously approved the request on Thursday.

The motion will now be sent to the office of the Vanderburgh County Commissioners with a recommendation for approval.

The proposed neighborhood would consist of roughly 1,200 square feet, single-story homes.

These homes would include a two-car garage, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The apartments would also include washer and dryer hook-ups.

Redwood has built apartment neighborhoods in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

This proposed neighborhood would be their first in Evansville.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner called to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle at Lynch and Maxx Road
Motorcycle driver killed in Evansville crash
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School
Jeremy Tudela
Former youth sports coach convicted of child seduction now facing child molestation charges
DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville

Latest News

The Chloe Randolph Organization helps domestic violence survivors and families impacted by abuse.
Henderson group offering help after Evansville woman killed in domestic violence case
Henderson group offering help after Evansville woman killed in domestic violence case
Henderson group offering help after Evansville woman killed in domestic violence case
11/16 Dr. Porter interview
Deaconess President provides coronavirus and vaccine updates
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes semi to drive into ditch, knocking down stoplights on US 41