Memorial girls basketball surges to 3-0 start out of the gate to open season

By Tamar Sher and Aaron Hancock
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls basketball program has started the 2021-22 season on a strong note, coming out of the gates with an undefeated 3-0 record.

In five of the last six seasons, the Lady Tigers have won the sectional title, but they are still looking to get past the regional rounds. In fact, the last time Memorial advanced past regionals, the Tigers won the state title in the 2010-2011 season.

Memorial graduated seven seniors from last year’s sectional championship squad, but the cupboard is far from bare this season.

14 Sports caught up with Lady Tigers head coach Lee Auker and junior guard Emily Mattingly ahead of their game in the River City Showcase on Saturday.

“They’re showing up, they compete and when they play all summer long against real high-level competition, they’re more prepared,” Auker said. “It’s a different style of basketball, so they got to learn a bit more about what we’re doing. We have two sophomores, two juniors and one senior - that’s the starting lineup. Our sixth man is a freshman.”

”We definitely did lose a lot of seniors, but we also gained a lot of young players,” Mattingly said. “The seniors - they taught us a lot, and coach is constantly saying work hard now because the benefits are going to be later. Maybe not right now, but definitely in the postseason. He’s constantly pushing us to be better.”

Memorial is set to play Forest Park in the River City Showcase at Screaming Eagles Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

