Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Large field fire put out near Henderson river bottoms

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 30-plus acre field fire was put out by several fire departments Thursday.

The Union County Fire Department shared some photos.

They say it happened in the Klondike area of the Henderson County river bottoms.

Union County crews were able to help get equipment to the wooded area to help Smith Mills, The Kentucky Division of Forestry, and other Henderson County Fire Departments.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted C. Ziemer
Police: Drunk driver passes out at intersection
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes semi to drive into ditch, knocking down stoplights on US 41
Chase ends in crash at Highway 41 and St. George
Chase ends in crash near Highway 41 and St. George Rd.
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School

Latest News

Large field fire put out near Henderson river bottoms
Large field fire put out near Henderson river bottoms
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Salvation Army collecting Toys for Tots
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
12/3 Sunrise Headlines