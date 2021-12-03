Large field fire put out near Henderson river bottoms

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 30-plus acre field fire was put out by several fire departments Thursday.

The Union County Fire Department shared some photos.

They say it happened in the Klondike area of the Henderson County river bottoms.

Union County crews were able to help get equipment to the wooded area to help Smith Mills, The Kentucky Division of Forestry, and other Henderson County Fire Departments.

