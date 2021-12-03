Birthday Club
Kentucky judge facing abuse of power accusations agrees to temporary suspension

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A family court judge in Owensboro that’s accused of abuse of power will be voluntarily stepping away from her duties.

[PREVIOUS: Ky. judge accused of abuse of power]

Julia Hawes Gordon is facing six counts from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, including obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

She’s also accused of mismanaging her courtroom.

Her temporary suspension begins Friday.

