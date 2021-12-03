Birthday Club
Ind. deputy shot, rushed to hospital

(WLBT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Our sister station, WTHR, reports a Clay County, Indiana, deputy was shot in the line of duty Friday morning.

It happened in an area south of Clay City, which is south east of Terre Haute.

WTHR reports the deputy was rushed to the hospital, with what Indiana State Police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

They say authorities are searching for the suspect in the shooting.

Area schools were placed on lockdown.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

