Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. man facing several counts in child porn case

Ryan Hardin
Ryan Hardin(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say their Electronic Crime Branch arrested 39-year-old Ryan A. Hardin.

They say it was after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, where detectives discovered Hardin was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Troopers say they searched his home Thursday, and items were taken. They say the investigation is ongoing, but so far, Hardin is charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance with a victim over 12 years old.

Police say each of those charges could mean one to five years in prison.

They say he’s also charged with ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance with a victim under 12 years old.

Those charges could lead to five to ten years in prison each.

Hardin is now in the Hopkins County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted C. Ziemer
Police: Drunk driver passes out at intersection
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 are shut down following a crash in Princeton on Thursday.
Multi-vehicle wreck causes semi to drive into ditch, knocking down stoplights on US 41
Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent to a deadly crash near the area of Fourth Street...
Name released of bicyclist killed in crash with semi
Chase ends in crash at Highway 41 and St. George
Chase ends in crash near Highway 41 and St. George Rd.
An intruder was detained at Reitz High School after students spotted him on Wednesday,...
Intruder taken into custody following incident at Reitz High School

Latest News

Krystaphor Powers
Affidavit: Church youth leader charged with sexual misconduct
Christmas
Christmas event planned in Madisonville
DEA to hold news conference
DEA holding news conference with more information on drug arrests
DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
Watch Live: DEA providing updates on recent drug roundup