Hopkins Co. man facing several counts in child porn case

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say their Electronic Crime Branch arrested 39-year-old Ryan A. Hardin.

They say it was after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, where detectives discovered Hardin was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Troopers say they searched his home Thursday, and items were taken. They say the investigation is ongoing, but so far, Hardin is charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance with a victim over 12 years old.

Police say each of those charges could mean one to five years in prison.

They say he’s also charged with ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance with a victim under 12 years old.

Those charges could lead to five to ten years in prison each.

Hardin is now in the Hopkins County Jail.

